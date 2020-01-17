Sandra L Koleske Nee: Johnson

September 2, 1933 — January 5, 2020
RACINE — Sandra Lee Koleske, age 86, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Monica’s Memory Care.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020; 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. funeral with Reverend Jakes Voker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Memorials suggested to First United Methodist Church.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
