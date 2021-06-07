March 13, 1947—June 4, 2021
RHINELANDER, WI—Sandra L. Hlavka, 74, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, died June 4, 2021.
She was born on March 13, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Walter E. and Virginia Larson Hahn. She attended Mount Olive Grade School, Milwaukee Lutheran High School and University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh.
She and her high school sweetheart Richard Hlavka were married on December 31, 1965. They had three children. Sandra was always the master of the tribe. She worked as a Gibson Girl, and eventually as a travel agent with Security Travel and later Discovery World Travel in Sheboygan before she and Richard retired to the north woods.
Her greatest love was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a world traveler, with one of her favorite spots being her parents’ lake house in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. She and Richard spent countless hours touring the country by motorcycle and took annual trips to and made lifelong friends in New York following 9 11.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children: Dawn (AJ) Brauner of Portage, WI, Jenny Tershner of Sheboygan, WI, and Jason (Kim) Hlavka of Fond du Lac, WI; also grandchildren: Alexis and Dalton Brauner and Kylie Tershner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws John and Fern Hlavka and her sisters-in-law Susan Hahn, Christine Hahn and Judy Hlavka.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Eagle River Cemetery, Eagle River, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local domestic abuse shelter, food pantry, humane society or any other charity of your choosing
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com