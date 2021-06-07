March 13, 1947—June 4, 2021

RHINELANDER, WI—Sandra L. Hlavka, 74, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, died June 4, 2021.

She was born on March 13, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Walter E. and Virginia Larson Hahn. She attended Mount Olive Grade School, Milwaukee Lutheran High School and University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh.

She and her high school sweetheart Richard Hlavka were married on December 31, 1965. They had three children. Sandra was always the master of the tribe. She worked as a Gibson Girl, and eventually as a travel agent with Security Travel and later Discovery World Travel in Sheboygan before she and Richard retired to the north woods.

Her greatest love was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a world traveler, with one of her favorite spots being her parents’ lake house in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. She and Richard spent countless hours touring the country by motorcycle and took annual trips to and made lifelong friends in New York following 9 11.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children: Dawn (AJ) Brauner of Portage, WI, Jenny Tershner of Sheboygan, WI, and Jason (Kim) Hlavka of Fond du Lac, WI; also grandchildren: Alexis and Dalton Brauner and Kylie Tershner.