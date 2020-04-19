Sandra L. Gravunder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 27, 1942 – April 14, 2020

Racine—Sandra Lynn Gravunder, 77, joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 14, 2020.

Sandra was born in Racine to Clarence and Dorothy (nee Weck) Grapentine on December 27, 1942. She was united in marriage to Roger John Gravunder on June 23, 1962.

Sandra loved Jesus. She lived her life in a way for others to know and love Jesus too. Her infectious enthusiasm for the Lord just oozed out of her into life. Her life was a living testimony to her acknowledging Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. It was very important to her telling others about Jesus too. “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” –Ephesians 2:8-10

Sandra not only walked in them, if you knew her, she ran in them!