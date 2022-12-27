Sept. 18, 1946—Dec. 22, 2022

BURLINGTON — Sandra L. Alby, 76, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Born in Burlington, WI, on September 18, 1946, she was the daughter of Harold and Doris (nee: Christensen) Zick. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from Burlington High School and attended Gateway Technical College. She raised her family in Waterford before moving back to Burlington 26 years ago.

Sandra worked in data entry at the Burlington Clinic for 26 years and was a member of Burlington Methodist Church. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for many years and with the singles group at Burlington Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, romance novels and Hallmark movies, especially Christmas ones. She grew up on Browns Lake and loved to be on the water and was a swim instructor. She loved her family dearly.

Sandra is survived by her children: Peter (Lois) Alby, Carol (Michael) Fields and Julie (Aaron Buss) Alby; grandchildren: Michael Alby, Becca Alby, Charles Kerr, Matthew Voss-Alby, Timothy Fields, Jacob Fields, Joshua Fields, Julian Stribling and Jenna Stribling; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Maynard, Gabriel LiVigni-Fields, Lillianna Alby, Lonzo Alby and Lorenzo Ortiz; and ex-husband, Julian Alby. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Austin Fields; brother, Jerry Zick; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank Holly Nobles from Home Helpers for her care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A funeral service for Sandra will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 31, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Sandra will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waterford immediately following the service.

