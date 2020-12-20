July 7, 1936 – November 30, 2020
Sandra Kaye (Engquist) Fugate, age 84, passed away at her home in Mission, Texas on November 30, 2020 with family by her side.
Sandra was born in Norway, MI on July 7, 1936. Sandra grew up in Amberg, WI where she met the love of her life Charles Wesley Fugate. Sandra and Wesley were married on April 14, 1952 and had 5 children and were happily married for 68 years. Sandra and Wesley settled in Caddy Vista and Caledonia where Sandra worked for AC Delphi for many years. Sandra and Wesley were avid RV travelers and after retirement became full time RV’ers and spent many years traveling to visit family, seeing the country and attending country music jams. After years of travel they sold the RV and settled in Mission, TX. Both Sandra and Wesley loved music and attended and participated in country/gospel jams nearly every day and even held some in their own home. Sandra played piano, guitar, autoharp as well as sang.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy West and LeRoy Engquist, step-father Elmer West, brother Elmer West, daughters Peggy Lee and Terri Jo and grandchildren Jon and Melissa. Sandra is survived by her loving husband Wesley and children Vickey Bornemann, Randy Fugate and Danny (Cathy) Fugate, grandchildren Glenn III (Michelle), Christopher, Melanie (Dan), Jamie, Aly (Andy), Alicia, Joshua, Aaron, Matthew, Nicholas and Ashley and great grandchildren Christian, Corey, Stevie, Lincoln and Roman and 2 brothers Stephen West and Alan Deshazer as well as many extended family members and great friends.
Sandra was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was the family matriarch, our guide and our fighter. Sandra fought many battles for her children and grand children unselfishly putting her family first. Sandra will be missed tremendously by us all.
A memorial service will be held in 2021 in her home town of Amberg, WI at a date to be determined.
