Sandra Kaye (Engquist) Fugate

Sandra was born in Norway, MI on July 7, 1936. Sandra grew up in Amberg, WI where she met the love of her life Charles Wesley Fugate. Sandra and Wesley were married on April 14, 1952 and had 5 children and were happily married for 68 years. Sandra and Wesley settled in Caddy Vista and Caledonia where Sandra worked for AC Delphi for many years. Sandra and Wesley were avid RV travelers and after retirement became full time RV’ers and spent many years traveling to visit family, seeing the country and attending country music jams. After years of travel they sold the RV and settled in Mission, TX. Both Sandra and Wesley loved music and attended and participated in country/gospel jams nearly every day and even held some in their own home. Sandra played piano, guitar, autoharp as well as sang.