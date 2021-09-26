 Skip to main content
Sandra Kay McKinney
Sandra Kay McKinney

Sandra Kay McKinney

December 26, 1942—September 13, 2021 RACINE — Sandra Kay McKinney, 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, September 13, 2021. Sandra was born in Racine on December 26, 1942, to the late David and Jeanette (nee: Shapiro) Bulmash. She retired from the City of Racine. Survivors include her sons: Michael (Michelle) McKinney and Mark (Kimberly) McKinney; grandchildren: Leah (Junior) Sterling, Nicole McKinney, Michael McKinney, Ashlyn McKinney and Joshua McKinney; step-grandchildren; Breanna, Angel, Jonathan and Justin; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Jayla and Mason; step great-grandchild, Abel; and her sisters: Barbara and Nancy. Sandra is also survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation for Sandra will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Ave. Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com

