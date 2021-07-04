March 30, 1945—June 26, 2021

WHITEWATER—Sandra Kay Lien (nee Krueger), 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26th after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family throughout the process and on her final days.

Sandra was born to the late Harold L and Louise M (nee Hoden) Krueger on March 30, 1945, in Omaha Nebraska. Sandra graduated from Omaha South High School. She married Roger Allan Lien on May 5, 1964. They went on to raise their daughter throughout the United States and settled in Racine, Wisconsin in 1974.

Sandy was a strong woman with a huge heart and endless generosity. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, homemaker, and friend. Sandy loved to entertain, host holidays, and just spend time with her family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping, knitting and crocheting, and was an awesome ‘from scratch’ cook and baker. She loved to make the family birthday cakes. Her home and life were filled with family, friends, laughter, good food, and memories, and ‘Oh the memories that were made’!