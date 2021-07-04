March 30, 1945—June 26, 2021
WHITEWATER—Sandra Kay Lien (nee Krueger), 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26th after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family throughout the process and on her final days.
Sandra was born to the late Harold L and Louise M (nee Hoden) Krueger on March 30, 1945, in Omaha Nebraska. Sandra graduated from Omaha South High School. She married Roger Allan Lien on May 5, 1964. They went on to raise their daughter throughout the United States and settled in Racine, Wisconsin in 1974.
Sandy was a strong woman with a huge heart and endless generosity. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, homemaker, and friend. Sandy loved to entertain, host holidays, and just spend time with her family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping, knitting and crocheting, and was an awesome ‘from scratch’ cook and baker. She loved to make the family birthday cakes. Her home and life were filled with family, friends, laughter, good food, and memories, and ‘Oh the memories that were made’!
We will cherish and continue the strong family traditions she gave us. Her pride and joy were her family, especially her grandchildren, and being a part of their lives and involved in their activities. She loved to watch her grandchildren play their sports and never missed a game; always the first in the stands and last to leave.
Sandy, Mom, Gram, we love you dearly and your memory and love is a blessing that will remain in our hearts forever.
Sandy will be dearly missed by her loving husband Roger, her caring daughter Lisa Lien Hlavacek (Vilas Coombs), grandchildren Joshua (Alicia and Brennan) and Emily (Andrew), and her first great grandson due in October. Rory and Rachel Coombs (Silas). Her brother, Harold L Krueger, brother and sisters-in-law; Harold D Lien, Janice E Block, and Karen A (Lyle) Lautenschlager. Nieces: Deana (Mark) Lucas, Cheryl Hill, Jennifer (Michael) Britton, Sharon (Cody) Bridgman, Ellen Krueger, Julie Dee (Wade) Hannah, and Jana (Darrell) Foley. Nephews: Bob (Karen) Krueger, Fred (Julie) Krueger, Ronald (Julie) Krueger, Lonnie Brown, Curtis (Jolleen) Brown, Jimmy (Christine) Brown, Cory (Dixie) Brown, Kent (Linda) Lautenschlager, Chris (Melissa) Lautenschlager and their families. Great nephews: Jerrad, Tyler (Alecia) and Chad Hill, Trampes (Emily) and Rocky (Kelly) Brown. Steve (Michelle) Hlavacek and all her dear relatives and friends (the old neighborhood gang).
Along with her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by her brother Robert Krueger, parents-in-law Reidar H and Erna C Lien, brother-in-law Garry Block, sisters-in-law Karen Krueger, Delia Krueger and Maxine Krueger.
Thank you to Dr. Shekhani and staff at the Michael Berry Oncology department and the special ER doctors and nurses, especially Penny, at Mercy Hospital for the care and treatment provided to Sandy.
In accordance with Sandy’s wishes, a personal visitation will be held at All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, WI on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4:00pm-5:00pm with a short memorial held after. On-line condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.