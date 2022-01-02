Sandra K. Baer

March 20, 1949—December 14, 2021

RACINE—Sandra “Sandy” Kay Baer, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Ascension-All Saints in Racine.

She was born on March 20, 1949, to Lyle and Anna (nee Williams) Baer. Sandy was a graduate of Horlick High School, class of 1968. She was employed at Nestle for over 20 years. Sandy enjoyed visits to Door County and Tennessee, going to the beer garden, Kankakee bowling, going to the Brewer games, and watching the Packers with her family. She loved steak and a good pub burger.

Sandy was affectionately known as “Aunt Sandy.” She simply loved being with her family so much that she was often the last to leave. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Sandy, her best friend Kathy, and Judy Honore who fondly known as “The Golden Girls.”

She is survived by her son, Jason (Stephanie) Baer; grandchildren: Hannah, Jessica (Kyle) Kinzer, Katelyn, Alexis and Jordon; great-grandson, Lincoln; the Golden Girls: Kathy Baer and Judy Honore; extended family: Robbie (Corrine), Tammy (Tony), Ryan (Jenny), Scott (Amy), Connie (Matt), and Dan (Doreen). Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers: Ronald (Carol) Baer and David (Kathy) Baer.

A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

