Sandra Jean Francis (Nee: Syslack)

She was born in Racine on January 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Stanley and Marion (nee: Sorensen) Syslack. Sandy was raised in Racine, graduating from Park High School in 1963. After graduating from UW Stout in 1967 she wanted to move to a warmer climate and took a teaching job in Las Vegas. She took a break from teaching and worked as a flight attendant from 1969 until 1971 with the Flying Tigers Airline, a transport service for soldiers during the Vietnam War. She had a long career teaching home economics in the Clark County, NV public school system, earning a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University. Sandy was an active member of Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, NV and a proud member of the Sons of Norway. She was a world traveler, with trips to the Arctic Ocean, New Zealand, Kenya, China, Norway and other places in Europe.