Sandra Jean Francis (Nee: Syslack)

January 22, 1945—February 17, 2020
CALEDONIA (formerly of Racine and Henderson, NV) – Mrs. Sandra Jean Syslack-Francis, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Shorelight Memory Care on Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born in Racine on January 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Stanley and Marion (nee: Sorensen) Syslack. Sandy was raised in Racine, graduating from Park High School in 1963. After graduating from UW Stout in 1967 she wanted to move to a warmer climate and took a teaching job in Las Vegas. She took a break from teaching and worked as a flight attendant from 1969 until 1971 with the Flying Tigers Airline, a transport service for soldiers during the Vietnam War. She had a long career teaching home economics in the Clark County, NV public school system, earning a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University. Sandy was an active member of Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, NV and a proud member of the Sons of Norway. She was a world traveler, with trips to the Arctic Ocean, New Zealand, Kenya, China, Norway and other places in Europe.
On December 27, 1997 she married John Edwin Francis. They resided in Henderson, Nevada and continued to travel, ski and play golf at Black Mountain Golf Course. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2016.
In 2017 she returned to Racine and joined the Ives Grove Women’s Golf League and the Johnson’s Women’s Golf League until her Parkinson’s disease prevented her from playing golf.
She is survived by her siblings, Jeff (Mary) Syslack of Brookfield, Joan (Rollie) Niebuhr of LaCrosse, Bob (Connie) Syslack of Somers; her step-sister, Leah Held of Racine; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In accordance with her wishes, a cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, March 8, 2020 for a visitation at 1:00 p.m. and a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuelson officiating. She will be interred with her husband John at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Sandy’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at St. Croix Hospice and Shorelight Memory Care for the loving and professional attention she received while under their care.
