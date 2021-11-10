Dec. 12, 1943—Nov. 3, 2021

Sandra J. Thiede, age 77, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington. Sandra was born on December 12, 1943. Sandra was a beloved wife, mother, and grandma. She was a teacher and mentor for 40 years and touched many children’s lives. Sandra loved her students, friends, and family. Her nickname and email were “Sunshine Sandi”. She had a “coffee shop” in her garage and it was open to all. Sandra always said, “the more the merrier”, always sharing her love with anyone who crossed her path.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband Ken; son Bret; and daughter Jayme. She is further survived by three very special grandchildren: Grant, Jack, and EJ. She was so proud of her three grandsons she had a tattoo with their initials on her wrist. Her sisters: Nancy and Susie; brother-in-law George Sefcik; and nieces and nephews: Teresa, Glen, Cian, and Emma who have always been there for her as well.

Sandra is now with God and other loved ones. They will have her wings ready for her when she enters heaven. She knew the purpose of life—Love, Laugh, Dance. She tried to share her loving attitude with everyone she came across and hopes they continue to spread the love.

A Celebration of Sandra’s Life will take place on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at First Congregational Church, 103 S. State St., Rochester, WI 53167. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love, Inc. or the Salvation Army.

