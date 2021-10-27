Sandra Gail LaPoint

April 29, 1947 – October 23, 2021

RACINE - Sandra Gail LaPoint, 74, passed away on October 23, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Jackson, TN, on April 29, 1947, daughter of the late Franklin and Wilma (nee McKinney) Peterson.

Sandra was united in marriage to the love of her life, Timothy B. LaPoint, on August 7, 1965, in Racine at the Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene.

Sandy was graduated from Washington Park High School in 1965. She was a preschool teacher for Head Start, Johnson Foundation Child Care (now Bright Horizons), and RCOC in Lake Park. She enjoyed camping and crafting in her younger days. Recently, she was an avid player of computer games. Sandy enjoyed having margaritas with friends and family. Above all, she cherished her family tremendously.

Sandy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over 56 years, Tim LaPoint; daughter, Michelle LaPoint-Haws; grandson, Cody Alan Haws; sister, Patricia (Tim) McLeod; brother, Wayne (Rose) Peterson; aunt, Glenda Tims; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal LaPoint-King.