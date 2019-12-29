Sandra E. Henrickson

July 18, 1951 – December 25, 2019

Sandra E. (Wanasek) (Petri) Henrickson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 25, 2019.

Sandee was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1951, to the late Stephen and Hertha Wanasek. She completed cosmetology school and worked for 20 years in downtown Racine at Deluxe Beauty Saloon and Beauty Ult. Sandee went back to school to be a medical assistant where she worked for Dr. Dhaliwal at the Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Racine. On September 10, 1983, she married Michael Henrickson and together they raised five daughters. In 2002 they moved to Winneconne, WI and embraced the ‘up north’ lifestyle and worked at Lang’s Landing for 9 years.

Sandee and Michael spent their time traveling together, entertaining friends and family, boating up and down the river, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.