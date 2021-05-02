Sandra Diane Liesner

Sandy graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 55”. On July 18, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Liesner and together they celebrated their 60th Anniversary. Don preceded her in death last year on January 27th. Sandy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and her hobbies included cooking, knitting, crocheting and counter cross. She was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life helping those with special needs and with the Special Olympics, the Cub Scouts and as a guardian. She most recently volunteered with the Sacred Heart Mission group, Friday night fish fries and with bingo at Lake Shore Manor. Sandy was a devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She wished to be remembered for one that volunteered and helped people.