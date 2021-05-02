Aug. 28, 1927—Apr. 27, 2021
RACINE — Sandra Diane Liesner, “Sandy,” age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove. She was born in Racine, August 28, 1937, daughter of the late Oscar and Olive (nee: Blythe) Kristopeit.
Sandy graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 55”. On July 18, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Liesner and together they celebrated their 60th Anniversary. Don preceded her in death last year on January 27th. Sandy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and her hobbies included cooking, knitting, crocheting and counter cross. She was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life helping those with special needs and with the Special Olympics, the Cub Scouts and as a guardian. She most recently volunteered with the Sacred Heart Mission group, Friday night fish fries and with bingo at Lake Shore Manor. Sandy was a devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She wished to be remembered for one that volunteered and helped people.
She leaves behind her sons: David Liesner and Jeffrey Liesner both of Racine; siblings: Judy Gregory and Debra Knotek; in-laws: Kenneth (Delores) Liesner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was greeted in heaven by: her parents and husband; her daughter Lori Liesner; her brother Bruce Kristopeit; her brother-in-law Gerald Gregory; and her many dogs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:00 PM noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 11 AM until 11:45 AM. Memorials to American Cancer Society have been suggested.
