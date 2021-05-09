Aug. 28, 1927—Apr. 27, 2021
RACINE — Sandra Diane Liesner, “Sandy,” age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:00 PM noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 11 am until 11:45 AM. Memorials to American Cancer Society have been suggested.
