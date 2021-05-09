 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Diane Liesner
0 comments

Sandra Diane Liesner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Diane Liesner

Aug. 28, 1927—Apr. 27, 2021

RACINE — Sandra Diane Liesner, “Sandy,” age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:00 PM noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 11 am until 11:45 AM. Memorials to American Cancer Society have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News