Sandra Badgerow

July 8, 1942 - Dec. 31, 2021

KENOSHA - Sandra (Sandy) Badgerow, age 79, passed away peacefully at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, on December 31, 2021. She was born on July 8, 1942, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee: Simon) Loef.

She was educated in Kenosha schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School. She went on after high school to earn her LPN, RN, and bachelor's degree in Nursing. She was employed by Kenosha Memorial Hospital and various doctors' offices for many years. She continued her education earning her Masters' degree in Education. After, she went into Public Health Service for the Kenosha County Health Department. After twenty-five years, she retired as the Director of Nursing for the Health Department.

Sandy was dedicated to helping others; to say she was smart and strong is an understatement. She was a people-person and problem solver; that is why she was so compassionate in her nursing career. It was her calling. She was a member of many boards through her work at the Health Department. She was an avid reader, and she was able to enjoy traveling with her sisters and friends, especially trips to the casinos and shopping. Above all, her greatest roles were as a mother and eventually mother-in-law and grandmother to four grandchildren. She cherished the time with her family, laughing and creating memories, and playing games, especially with her grandchildren. She was incredibly proud of them and loved attending their sporting events. She highly valued education and was very proud that her grandchildren were able to get college degrees. Her only granddaughter followed her path into nursing.

Sandy will be deeply missed by her family which loved her so much. She is survived by her children: David Badgerow and Laura (Bill) Weisbrod; her four grandchildren: Evan (Ally) Weisbrod, Alaina (Kalvin Lazarte) Badgerow, Eric (Rylie Armantrout) Weisbrod, and Gage Badgerow; her sister, Linda (Charles) Hilleshiem; her niece, nephew, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane McKay.

A memorial service celebrating Sandy's life will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM. There will be a visitation in the funeral home beginning at 4:00 PM until the time of services.

