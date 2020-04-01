Sandra B. Clark

MOUNT PLEASANT – Sandra “Sandy” B. (nee: Taylor) Clark, age 84; beloved wife of the late John L. Clark and dear mother of Gail (Diane Giles) Clark-Taylor, Thomas (Carol) Clark, Gerald (Kay) Clark, Dr. Kenneth (Mary Jo) Clark and Russell (Paula) Clark; passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, late Friday evening, March 27, 2020 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just two weeks ago.

A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church once it is safe for our family & friends to gather. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and/or visit the funeral home website for confirmed service date and time. Until then, offer a kind deed to someone in need…in memory of Sandy.