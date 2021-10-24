July 6, 1950 - October 14, 2021

RACINE — Sandi-lane (nee: Martin) Eichler, 71, of Racine, passed away on October 14, 2021, after a brave, and courageous battle with Metastatic Lung Cancer.

She was born on July 6, 1950, to James R. and Janice (nee: Krinkey) Martin.

Sandi-lane was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael W. Eichler on February 14, 1986.

Sandi-lane was a 1968 graduate of Horlick High School. With a flair for cooking and business, she started Catering by Sandi-lane and became a small, but well-known caterer in the Racine area, during the late Seventies through the late Eighties. Always eager to put a smile on your face, she found a new calling in the service industry, and worked serving at Hamzi's Restaurant for well over twenty years, and would later retire after many years at Castlewood Restaurant in Sturtevant.

Sandi-lane is survived and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Michael; son, David (Bobbie Jo) Martin of Racine; and daughter, Amy Jo Csipkes of Yuba City, CA. She is survived by four sisters: Sherrell Martin, Diane Frye of Racine, Lori Ammons of Milton, FL, and Jana (Alex) Joseph of New Port Richey, FL; three brothers: Dayne Martin, Jamie (Candace) Martin of Racine, and Jay (Jenny) Martin of Enterprise, AL.