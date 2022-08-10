Nov. 10, 1950—Aug. 3, 2022

On Wednesday, August 3rd, SanDee Becker, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at age 71.

SanDee was born on November 10, 1950, in Greeley, CO to James and Maxine Cox. She received her degree in music and worked as a bookkeeper while caring for her family. On January 24, 1982, she married Carl Becker. This union provided SanDee the blessing of a very large extended family, which she loved dearly.

SanDee adored being a Grandmother. Shelly blessed them with two granddaughters and one grandson, and Justin blessed them with three grandsons and two bonus grandchildren.

Well known as the neighborhood mom, SanDee welcomed her children’s friends with open arms and a hot meal. She was known for her accepting demeanor, compassionate soul, speaking her mind and fiery personality.

SanDee was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maxine.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Carl; their two children: Shelly and Justin, their spouses and children; her three siblings; many extended family members and friends who became family.

Celebrations of life will be held in Colorado and in Wisconsin at undetermined dates.

Condolences may be sent to 915 Buckboard Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743. Please no flowers.