Samuel M. Kurhajec
Samuel M. Kurhajec

Samuel M. Kurhajec

Feb. 27, 1996 – March 16, 2021

MILWAUKEE (formerly of Racine) — Samuel Michael Kurhajec, age 25, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The 2nd of five children, Sam was born in Racine on February 27, 1996 to Michael and Kimberly (nee: Meltzer) Kurhajec. He was a proud graduate of The Prairie School “Class of 2014”. Born with the gift of gab and adorably charming, he was quite the salesman. Most recently, he was marketing alarm systems.

Although he loved sharing his spirited personality with everyone he knew, Sam also had a sensitive side, a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone who was in need. Certainly competitive, he was an all-around sports fan, especially of soccer and basketball (LeBron James was his fave). In more recent times, Sam enjoyed fishing & ice-fishing. Above all, Sam embraced every moment with his entire family and was happiest when spending time with all of them, especially while on Sanibel Island, Florida. His time with us ended way too soon … but the memories will last forever.

Surviving are his broken-hearted parents, Michael & Kimberly Kurhajec; adored brothers & sisters: Maxwell, Alexandria, Benjamin & Chloe Kurhajec; grandfather, Curt Meltzer; grandmother, Constance (nee: Lipari) Kurhajec; uncle, Matthew Meltzer; aunt, Elaina (Tom, Sam’s God-Father) Janikian; close cousins: Emily (Jack Matthews) Janikian & Elyse Janikian; God-Mother, Debra Meltzer; other special family members and an extensive circle of friends — too numerous to mention all by name.

Sam was greeted in Heaven by his grandmother, Judith (nee: Mikulecky) Meltzer; and grandfather, Glen Kurhajec.

PUBLIC visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. PRIVATE family services will take place on Tuesday.

#striveforgreatness

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

