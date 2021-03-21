Samuel M. Kurhajec

The 2nd of five children, Sam was born in Racine on February 27, 1996 to Michael and Kimberly (nee: Meltzer) Kurhajec. He was a proud graduate of The Prairie School “Class of 2014”. Born with the gift of gab and adorably charming, he was quite the salesman. Most recently, he was marketing alarm systems.

Although he loved sharing his spirited personality with everyone he knew, Sam also had a sensitive side, a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone who was in need. Certainly competitive, he was an all-around sports fan, especially of soccer and basketball (LeBron James was his fave). In more recent times, Sam enjoyed fishing & ice-fishing. Above all, Sam embraced every moment with his entire family and was happiest when spending time with all of them, especially while on Sanibel Island, Florida. His time with us ended way too soon … but the memories will last forever.