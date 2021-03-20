Samuel M. Kurhajec

March 20, 1995 – March 16, 2021
Milwaukee (formerly of Racine) – Samuel Michael Kurhajec, age 25; beloved son of Michael and Kimberly (nee Meltzer) Kurhajec and adored brother of Maxwell, Alexandria, Benjamin and Chloe Kurhajec; passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
PUBLIC visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. PRIVATE family services will take place on Tuesday. Please see Sunday’s newspaper and/or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
