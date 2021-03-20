 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samuel M. Kurhajec
0 comments

Samuel M. Kurhajec

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel M. Kurhajec

March 20, 1995 – March 16, 2021

Milwaukee (formerly of Racine) – Samuel Michael Kurhajec, age 25; beloved son of Michael and Kimberly (nee Meltzer) Kurhajec and adored brother of Maxwell, Alexandria, Benjamin and Chloe Kurhajec; passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

PUBLIC visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. PRIVATE family services will take place on Tuesday. Please see Sunday’s newspaper and/or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News