December 31, 1931 – June 14, 2021

RACINE—Samuel James Graceffa, Sr., age 89, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, early Monday, June 14, 2021.

Sam was born in Cherry, IL on December 31, 1931 to the late Joseph and Anna (nee Gaziano) Graceffa. He went on to faithfully serve our Country with the United States Navy in the Korean War for nearly four years. On April 11, 1959 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Chicago, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Yolanda (nee Mancini).

After returning from the war, Sam joined the Racine Fire Dept. until 1962, when he left to own and operate Shorecrest Barber Shop until 1972. Following, Sam became a production operator for SC Johnson Wax, retiring in 1992 after 20 years of service.