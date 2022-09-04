Samuel F. Ferraro

Nov. 11, 1951—Aug. 29, 2022

RACINE — Samuel “Sam” Frank Ferraro, 70, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Ascension All Saints-Racine.

He was born in Racine on November 11, 1951, the son of the late Ernest and Lorraine (nee: Antolovich) Ferraro.

Sam was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School.

He proudly served in The National Guard.

Sam was united in marriage to Loretta Mayer at St. Rita’s Catholic Church on March 22, 1975.

He was employed as a machine operator at Great Northern, retiring after many years of service.

Sam found great enjoyment watching the Chicago Cubs, playing, and listening to his favorite tunes, especially Ricky Nelson. He enjoyed sitting outside in his backyard with his dog “Stinky” and riding his motorcycle with his childhood best friend, Gary Hart.

Sam was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife of 46 years, Loretta; daughter, Cynthia (Mat) Molinaro; son, Sam (Michelle) Ferraro; grandchildren: Brianna Ferraro, Mathew and Nicholas Molinaro, Sammy, Steven, Benjamin, and Meadow Ferraro; brother, Rudy (Debbie) Nilo and sister-in-law, Marge Nilo. He is further survived by brothers and sisters-in-law: Kathy (Dennis) Hoffman, Mike (Nancy) Mayer, Susan Roushia, Lorraine (Lynn) Daniels, Patti (Tony) Zbichorski, Tom Mayer, Joe (Pam) Mayer, Chris Mayer, Steve (Shelley) Mayer, Robert (Loretta) Mayer in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Sam was preceded by his son, Steve on November 6, 2021; brother, Ernie Nilo; sisters: Debbie and Kathy Ferraro; brothers-in-law: Pete and Willie Mayer and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Peter and Helen Mayer.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until service time. Following services, Sam will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

The Ferraro family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses in the I.C.U. at Ascension Racine.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404