Samuel Christopher Meeks

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, December 21, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Samuel’s friends are invited to bring a message, letter or memory they shared. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Lucy Catholic Church. His interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial fund has been set up in Sam’s name and contributions can be made at any BMO Harris Bank location.