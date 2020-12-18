Samuel Christopher Meeks

 Skip to main content
RACINE, WI AND ROCHESTER, MN – Samuel C. Meeks, 16, tragically passed away on Sunday December 13, 2020 due to injuries sustained from an auto accident.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, December 21, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Samuel’s friends are invited to bring a message, letter or memory they shared. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Lucy Catholic Church. His interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial fund has been set up in Sam’s name and contributions can be made at any BMO Harris Bank location.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

