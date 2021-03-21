June 26, 1947 – March 16, 2021
RACINE — Sampson “Sam” Knuckles, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. One of 17 children, Sampson was born in Tyronza, Arkansas on June 26, 1947 to the late Joseph and Odesser (nee: Burns) Knuckles, Sr.
PUBLIC viewing & visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PRIVATE family services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the service via livestream on Friday at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link located in Sam’s obituary on the funeral home website. Also, please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all of Sam’s family at Lee’s True Value Hardware for many years of love & support; to Sue Henry & all involved with Special Olympics for all you did for Sam; and to Aurora Medical Center, Cancer Treatment Centers of America & Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care given in Sam’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.