June 26, 1947 – March 16, 2021

RACINE — Sampson “Sam” Knuckles, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. One of 17 children, Sampson was born in Tyronza, Arkansas on June 26, 1947 to the late Joseph and Odesser (nee: Burns) Knuckles, Sr.

PUBLIC viewing & visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PRIVATE family services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the service via livestream on Friday at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link located in Sam’s obituary on the funeral home website. Also, please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

A heartfelt note of thanks to all of Sam’s family at Lee’s True Value Hardware for many years of love & support; to Sue Henry & all involved with Special Olympics for all you did for Sam; and to Aurora Medical Center, Cancer Treatment Centers of America & Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care given in Sam’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000