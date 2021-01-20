Sammy D. Farris

RACINE - Early Saturday morning, January 16, 2021, Sammy Dean Farris passed from here to eternity to be healthy and whole again.

Sammy's health began to fail about ten years ago when he was diagnosed with heart disease. Since this health diagnosis, Sammy, trusting in our LORD Jesus Christ, fought the good fight of faith, living each day as if it were his last.

Sammy, the “athletic of the family” demonstrated excellent athletic skills throughout most of his life. During his high school years at William Horlick High, he was known as an exceptional long-range shooter. This standing earned him a scholarship to attend UW-Stout. Sam graduated from William Horlick High School.

Sammy was employed at several Racine companies after graduation. His longest employment was with Western Publishing before they ceased operations in Racine.

Sammy never met a stranger. He looked forward to his daily walks with his beloved dogs Roscoe and Willie, during which he would talk with many of his neighbors. With extreme passion, he also enjoyed conversing about the most recent Cubs or Bears games. Sam was an avid sports fan.