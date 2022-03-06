Dec. 11, 1984—March 1, 2022

ANTIOCH, IL — Samantha Jo (Falcone) Reid, age 37, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital, Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Racine, December 11, 1984, daughter of Louis and Susan (Klyzub) Falcone.

Samantha was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 2003.” She furthered her education receiving a B.S. in biology, Summa Cum Laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, “Class of 2007” and earned her M.S. in education from Carthage College.

On December 30, 2006 she was united in marriage to her soulmate Michael J. Reid Jr. at St. Joseph’s in Racine. She taught and served as Dean at Tremper High School in Kenosha. She was last employed in pharmaceutical sales at Abbvie. Mike and Samantha welcomed their son Dominic in March of 2012. She started Breathe Love to bring more awareness to CF and help families affected by this devastating disease.

She was loved beyond measure. Samantha was the ultimate example of love, kindness, heroism, faith, and compassion to her husband, son, family, and anyone lucky enough to cross her path. Even in the worst situations she found good in everyone. Samantha helped make great strides toward a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Left with broken hearts and a devastating void are her husband, Michael; son, Dominic; parents: Louie and Sue Falcone; in-laws, Diana Reid (Hector) Gonzales; siblings: Nathan (Katie) Falcone, Mario (Mariah) Falcone, Danielle Falcone (Greg), Gabby (Greg) Lauer; sister-in-law, Tiffany Reid; niece, Giuliana Lauer; other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Frank Falcone (2015); Nana, Frances Klyzub (2022); and father-in-law, Michael Reid Sr. (2006).

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Samantha’s life will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at the funeral home, Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM and also on Monday, 10:00 AM until time of service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

If you have a special memory or many of Samantha, please write them down and drop them in the designated basket at the funeral home and the church so the family can compile a memorial book for her son and family.

As per the family’s wishes, masks are mandatory.

