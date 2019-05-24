Aug 14, 1961 — May 15, 2019
RACINE — Samantha Bogan, 57, received the promise of eternal life on May 15, 2019. She was born in Racine on August 14, 1961, daughter of the late James and Annie (Nee: Bradford) Bogan.
In accordance with Samantha’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Services for the family will be private.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
