Aug 14, 1961 — May 15, 2019

RACINE — Samantha Bogan, 57, received the promise of eternal life on May 15, 2019. She was born in Racine on August 14, 1961, daughter of the late James and Annie (Nee: Bradford) Bogan.

In accordance with Samantha’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Services for the family will be private.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

