April 14, 1947 – November 23, 2022

RACINE—Sam Fernandez, age 75, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Bay at Burlington. He was born April 14, 1947, in Crystal City, Texas to Domingo and Margaret (Nee: Delgado) Fernandez. Sam attended Washington Park High School. He worked in the construction field and then went on to work at Nestle where he retired in 2009. Sam was an avid pool player and won many trophies. In his younger years he did a lot of running and bike riding. He ran the Mayor Daly Marathon in Chicago in 1979 and finished!

On April 30, 1968, in Waukegan, IL, Sam married his girlfriend of five years, Karen Christensen. They had 54 years together. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Alita Fernandez (Darrell Johnson), Lisa (Bobby) McIntosh; 6 grandkids, Virginia Jones, Dwayne Jones Jr., Alecz Sanchez, Brittney (Tray) Lovelace, Camren McIntosh, and Brooke McIntosh; 6 great grandkids, Joshua, Jayce, Adrian, Adrial, Aiyana, and Skyah; siblings, Art Fernandez, Jesse Fernandez, Domingo (Geri) Fernadez, Danny (Kim) Fernandez, Jane Trinidad, Connie Fernandez, Esther (Joe) Ramirez; in-laws, Sirildo Sabala, Dick (Rita) Christensen, Sally Christensen, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Yolanda (Fred) Trinidad, Olga Sabala; nephews, Freddie and Rueben Trinidad; mother and father-in-law, Irving and Evelyn Christensen; in-laws, Don, Jerry, Bob, and Judy Petersen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 2, 2022, 11:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10 am until 11:30. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn. or the Salvation Army have been suggested. In support of curing Alzheimer’s wear something purple if you like.

The family would like to give and very special thank you to everyone at Legacy Hospice- a wonderful group of people, nurse Sharon at Bay at Burlington and CNA Sheena for their loving and compassionate care.

