Sally L. Roberts (nee: Nelson)

Sally was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School Class of 1946. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, W. Dean Roberts on December 28, 1957. They shared over fifty-five beautiful years together before Dean preceded her in death on April 23, 2013. Sally worked in the travel industry for many years, employed with Neider Travel, Veltra Travel and Johnson Travel before retiring from Kidd’s Travel. She loved her trips to Greece, Scotland, Wales, England and Mexico. Prior to starting her travel career, Sally worked with Senior Citizen clubs for Racine Parks & Recreation. She dedicated countless hours coordinating activities, day trips and excursions including Hawaii and Florida for her “Golden Agers” as they called themselves. Sally had a lifelong love of dogs. She raised and showed Shetland Sheepdogs, including “Cassie” who was ranked in the top 5 show dogs in the country. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and cooking. Above all she loved her time with her family.