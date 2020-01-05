Sally L. Roberts (Nee: Nelson)

September 15, 1929 – December 24, 2019
RACINE – Sally L. Roberts, age 90, passed away Tuesday December 24 at Lakeshore at Siena.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Susan Bowen. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the DeKoven Center have been suggested.
Please see Sunday’s Journal Times on January 19, 2020 or the funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
