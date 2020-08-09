Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sally Jane Huizenga, 77, passed away, unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Peggy) Huizenga, of Wauconda, IL, John (Janelle) Huizenga, of Madison, and Debbie (Wayne) Worden, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Taylor Huizenga, Emma Huizenga, Braelyn and Leighton Worden. A private service was held for the immediate family.