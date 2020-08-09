You have permission to edit this article.
Sally Jane Huizenga
Sally Jane Huizenga

Sally Jane Huizenga

Sally Jane Huizenga, 77, passed away, unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Peggy) Huizenga, of Wauconda, IL, John (Janelle) Huizenga, of Madison, and Debbie (Wayne) Worden, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Taylor Huizenga, Emma Huizenga, Braelyn and Leighton Worden. A private service was held for the immediate family.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Huizenga as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

