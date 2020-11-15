Sally E. Nelson (Nee: Hinen)

April 2, 1939—November 11, 2020
RACINE—Sally E. Nelson, age 81, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek. Sally was born in Racine, April 2, 1939 daughter of the late Harold and Emily (Nee: Reukauf) Hinen.
Sally was a graduate of Park High School, “Class of 1957”. She was united in marriage August 2, 1980 to Kenneth W. Nelson who preceded her in death March 16, 2010. She was employed by Boucher Automotive for eleven years until her retirement in 2004. After her retirement Sally volunteered at Ascension All Saints for six years. Her pastimes included reading and testing her luck at the casinos. Above all she cherished time spent with her family.
Surviving are her children, Wendy (David) Smith, Wade Mitchell; grandchildren, Alexis (Rich) Adams, Adam (Rachel) Smith, great grandchildren, Makenna, Warren and Lorainna Smith; brother, Dennis (Karen) Hinen; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tori Mitchell.
A memorial service celebrating Sally’s life will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Friday at 10:00 until time of service at the funeral home.
The struggle is over, May you reunite with those you have missed.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
