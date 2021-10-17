May 9, 1930—October 12, 2021
ROCHESTER—Sally “Beatle” E. Vrchota, 91, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home.
Born in Cook County, Illinois on May 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Samuel and Emily (nee: Kaufman) Sutton. Her early life was spent in Cook County, where she graduated from Siena High School. In November of 1949, she was united in marriage to Richard Vrchota. He preceded her in death in August of 1978.
Sally and Richard were owners of Good Foods Restaurant in Browns Lake. She also worked at White Oaks, Purple Grapevine, Nestle’s, The Pharmacy Station, Rice’s Liquor and Chocolate City Souvenirs. She enjoyed reading, fishing, cooking, watching television and playing cards.
Sally is survived by her children, Scott (Darlene) Vrchota, Odie (Beth) Vrchota, Daniel (Lynette) Vrchota and Denise (Bob) Wiemer; grandchildren: Bill (Beth) Vrchota, Joe (Marie) Vrchota, Danyel (Dan) Hayes, Nicole (Brandon Cox) Ensign, Brandon (Hayley) Vrchota, Craig (Megan) Wiemer and Ross (Jenni) Wiemer; great-grandchildren: Carter, Grant, Wyatt, Abbey, Kaylyn, Kaydan, Kinzley, Connor, Madelynn, Reid and Jolene; and a sister, Joy Lapano. Sally is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Genevieve (Bert) DeFrancesca and Lorraine (Al) Panveno, brother Ralph “Bob” (Grace) Doyle and brother-in-law, Tony Lapano.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion, especially Beth, Lynn, Kim, Sandy, Becky and Janay.
Services for Sally will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Burlington on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
