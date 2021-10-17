May 9, 1930—October 12, 2021

ROCHESTER—Sally “Beatle” E. Vrchota, 91, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home.

Born in Cook County, Illinois on May 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Samuel and Emily (nee: Kaufman) Sutton. Her early life was spent in Cook County, where she graduated from Siena High School. In November of 1949, she was united in marriage to Richard Vrchota. He preceded her in death in August of 1978.

Sally and Richard were owners of Good Foods Restaurant in Browns Lake. She also worked at White Oaks, Purple Grapevine, Nestle’s, The Pharmacy Station, Rice’s Liquor and Chocolate City Souvenirs. She enjoyed reading, fishing, cooking, watching television and playing cards.