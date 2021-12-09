TOWN OF NORWAY—Sally A. Graceffa (nee Simonsen) age 69 of Town of Norway died due to a tragic car accident on Friday December 3, 2021. Born in Racine the daughter of Roger and Leone (nee Kawa) Simonsen. She spent her early life in Racine where she graduated Horlick High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in Occupational Therapy attending UW Eau-Claire, UW Parkside and UW Milwaukee. On September 13, 1974, she married Frank Graceffa at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine. Sally worked for many years as an Occupational Therapist most recently working at the Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI. She was a member of St. Clare Church in Wind Lake and in her spare time enjoyed sewing, quilting and watching Packer and Brewer games. Sally’s family was her pride and joy especially her seven grandchildren! Survived by her Mother Leone Simonsen, loving husband Frank Graceffa; two children survive: Nick Graceffa and Kelly Graceffa along with seven grandchildren: Ayliah, Issac, Khloe, Mila, Nolan, Maddie and Nicholas. Further survived by one sister Sue (Thomas) Davis and one brother-in-law J.P.; her aunt Theresa Kawa other relatives and friends.