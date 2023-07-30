Nov. 7, 1929—July 19, 2023

Sachiko Gillis, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Oak Park Place, Oak Creek, WI. Sachiko was born November 7, 1929 in Tokyo, Japan.

She came to the United States with her first husband, Marvin Powell, an American G.I. on October 3, 1951. To this union, two sons were born, Richard S. and Ronald D. Powell. She and Marvin later divorced. She married Richard G. Gillis on December 14, 1968 and they were married thirty-eight years. Sachiko was employed by Osters and retired from Rainfair after nineteen years of employment. Her hobbies included jewelry making, sewing, golfing, card clubs, and she thoroughly enjoyed casino trips.

Sachiko is survived by her daughter-in-law, Laurie Powell; four grandchildren: Scott Powell, Joel Powell, Chris (Jonni) Powell, Michelle (Brad) Bahler; six great-grandchildren: Hayden, Keaton, and Dexton Powell and Evelyn, Theodore, and Amelia Bahler. Also surviving are Sachiko’s family in Japan including her sisters: Teiko Kitahara and Teiko’s children: Ichinishi, Sayumi and Yogi and their families; Misao Wakubayashi, Hideko Kan; brother, Kazuyoshi (Hisako) Wakubayashi and their children; Deisuke and Yuko and their families. Also survived by six step-children: Barbara (Bob) Yust, Janet Sanchez, Rick Gillis, Pat (Jean) Gillis, Laura Caretta, Dan (Lynn) Gillis; sixteen step-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gordy (Queenie) Gillis; and a very good friend of almost seventy plus years, Shirley Horvath.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Koki Otomo and Hotsuey (Nee: Chiba); her husbands; her sons: Richard and Ronald, her stepfather, Ichitarou Wakubayashi; brother, Yutaka; brothers-in-law: Yukuo Kan, Kaname Kitahara; sister-in-law, Betty (Ray) Ryback; and step-in-laws: Maggie Gillis, Matt Caretta, and Rudy Sanchez.

Private services and interment were held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

