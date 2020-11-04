Racine—Ryker Anakin Schmitt received his wings Friday, October 30, 2020.
Surviving are his parents, Ryan and Sarah (Nee: Corona) Schmitt; grandparents, Michael and Jacquelyn Corona, Randy and Evelyn Schmitt; aunts and uncles, Troy and Emily Schmitt, Michael and Allie Corona, Kathryn and Jason Ortiz; cousins, Michael and Macie Corona and many other loving family members and friends.
To honor Ryker, we ask that you hold your loved ones close and appreciate the time you have with them.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
