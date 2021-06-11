March 6, 1985—June 2, 2021

KANSASVILLE—Ryan James Kubera, 36, of Kansasville, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2021. He was born March 6, 1985, in Burlington, Wisconsin, the son of Thomas (Carol) Kubera and April (Tim) Froelich.

By trade, Ryan was a roofer and a construction expert. He had a big heart and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Ryan enjoyed the outdoors. His passion was fishing, hunting, cooking and camping. He loved a good fish fry or the challenge of shooting that big buck. Most of all, Ryan loved spending time with his family.

Ryan is survived by his parents: Thomas (Carol) Kubera and April (Tim) Froelich; siblings: Justin (Lauren) Kubera and Nicholas (Brandie) Kubera; stepbrothers: Steven (Erin) John (Sarah) and James Christensen; grandmother, Delores Kubera; niece and nephew: Harmonie, and Emmett; along with many aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents: Arlyn Kubera, Jim and Orinne Skaggs, Willard (Bill) and Lois Stich; uncles; Gary and Scott Kubera, his aunt, Robyn Skaggs and cousin, Joe Stich.

A Celebration of Ryan’s life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove, Wisconsin, 53182.