April 13, 1973 – Sept. 28, 2022

Ryan J Reid, age 49, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Ryan was the beloved son to Timothy and Jackie (nee: Sell) Reid; father to daughters, Maycie and Jessa Reid, and adopted daughter, Logan (nee: Reid) Rankin; brother to Kasey (nee: Reid) Daher; and uncle to Jaisyn and Piper Daher. He was the proud owner and operator of Reid’s Roasted, which offered him the opportunity to do what he loved most, meet new people and share the passion he had for his business.

Ryan was a shining light in the lives of many people. He showed endless compassion and love to all. He enjoyed visiting Las Vegas, playing softball, going fishing, watching sports, watching his favorite classic movies over and over, and having an absolute ball with his best friends. He loved a good adventure. Ryan stood on the highest buildings, crawled through wet caves, and sailed beautiful salty oceans.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ryan on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402. Thank you, Danny’s Meats & Catering. Please feel free to reminisce, laugh, share stories and show support in memory of Ryan.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000