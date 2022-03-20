Ruth T. Grossberg

July 9, 1936—March 6, 2022

RACINE — Ruth T. (nee: Trautmann) Grossberg, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at North Ridge Senior Living in Stevens Point, WI.

Ruth was born on July 9, 1936, to the late George and Martha Trautmann. Ruth was a graduate of Washington Park High School and she attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and received her Master’s degree in education. Ruth served as an elementary school teacher at the Fine Arts School in Racine for many years.

She enjoyed all the arts, especially theater and classical music, and she loved camping. She especially enjoyed traveling, particularly her trip to Germany to visit relatives.

Ruth is survived by the Johannsen family in Germany, and dear friends: Mardell Ferg, Alice Broner and JoAnne Nissen.

Ruth has been laid to rest as West Lawn Memorial Park.

