Ruth Pugh Gifford Johnson

She always said that life was such a great gift and that she was one of the lucky ones to have almost everything she basically wanted—her wonderful family and the opportunity to be of service to the community through her many volunteer and political involvements.

To mention some of Ruth’s many community involvements: Ruth was an active member and often held offices in the Republican Party of Dane County, Republican Women of Dane County, UW Madison University League, Republican Party of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women. She served as a Presidential Elector in the Electoral College for the 1984 election. She was also a neighborhood association chair and a docent at Monona Terrace. Ruth was appointed by Wisconsin governors to serve on several Wisconsin Regulation and Licensing Boards. She was also involved in bridge, garden, and book club groups over the years. Ruth loved all these activities and gave it her all as a leader and participant.

She enjoyed the outdoors and extensive travel around the world. Her most favorite times were spent with family at the cabins they built in the wilderness at Springpole Lake, Ontario. It was also where she caught a 35-pound lake trout.

She knew that when she walks “through the valley of the shadow of death” (23d Psalm) that her husband Millard would be there to take her arm.