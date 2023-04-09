Sept. 23, 1940 – Apr. 5, 2023

Ruth Nettie (Harcus) Ostrander went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 5, 2023. An angel on earth, now an angel in heaven, will be forever in our hearts. She was born September 23, 1940, daughter to the late Robert and Nettie (Grant) Harcus. Ruth married Richard Lee Ostrander on October 11, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2007.

Surviving are her children: Diane (Paul) Kaye, Richard (Sandy) Ostrander, Leroy Ostrander, all from Racine. Pamela (Lonnie) Robbins, Twila (Scott) Berkley, June (Russell) Lyvere, Dawn (Shawn) Looman, all from Adams; grandchildren: Nicole, Kelly, Ariel (Santi), Elise (Bryan), Velnet (Jason), Becky (Brian), Jeremy (Jessica), Amanda (Jake), Leroy Jr., Joshua, Megan, Lonnie Jr., Will (Robin), Gena (Brent), Brandon (Marissa), Jimi (Shayla), Angel (Gavin), Chrissy, Ashley (Brett), Dylan; great-grandchildren: Seth, Nadia, Bryan, Trinity, Velnette (Tony), Charlotte, Ashtin, Rhyder, Maddox, Autumn, Pierson, Hunter, Weston, Amber, Kaleb, Jake, Alichia, Damian, Steven Jr., Liam, Joshua Jr., Clementine, Richard, Jayla, Wade, Kenna, Zak, Chy, Zoe, Hazel, Willow, Scarlett, Baylee, Bentley, Blake, Jaxson, and Logan; four step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild, Oakley; sister, Irene Woodward; and brother, Robert Harcus. Ruth is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and other friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by; daughter, Janet; grandson, Steven; sisters: Doris, Luella and Joanne; brothers: Richard, Russ, and Raymond.

As most can tell from the list above, Ruth’s family was her world and she was loved dearly by all.

Visitation for Ruth will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. Interment will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00AM at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 9000 Washington Ave.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude’s, Shriners, or others of your choice.

