Ruth Marie Webb (Nee: Smalancke)

Ruth Marie Webb (Smalancke), 79, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on December 1, 2020 after a brief battle with kidney cancer.

She was born on January 19, 1941 to John and Lydia Smalancke. Ruth grew up in Racine, Wisconsin. She graduated with honors from Washington Park High School in 1959.

Ruth worked for the State Department as a radio decoder in the Philippines and Vietnam just before the Vietnam War started. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; John and Lydia Smalancke (nee Ebe); and her brother, Robert Smalancke. She is survived by her son; David Webb (Cristina), daughter Debbie Engelstad (Stephen); her grandchildren, Michael, Rachael, Sean and Sarah; her sister Carol Holbus (John), brother John Smalancke, brother Richard Smalancke; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia. Online condolences may be left at www.mayeswarddobbins.com/obituaries/.