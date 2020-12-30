Ruth M. (nee: Zwiebel) Greco

1931—2020

Ruth Mary Greco, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, her residence at Primrose Senior Living. She was born in Burlington, WI, October 7, 1931, daughter of the late Leo and Regina (Nee: McCormack) Zwiebel.

Ruth graduated from Burlington High School “Class of 1949” and went on to earn a teaching degree from UW-Milwaukee. On November 25, 1954, in Burlington she was united in marriage to Robert A. Greco and together they raised 3 children. Bob passed away September 11, 2011 after 57 years of marriage. Ruth taught kindergarten for Racine Unified School District for 31 years retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed socializing, playing cards, reading and traveling especially trips to the Mediterranean. Above all Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her three children, Wade (Holly) Greco of Austin, TX, Terry (Diane) Greco of Hatboro, PA, Gina Greco (Chuck Beth) of Racine; two grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Greco, Ashley Greco; great grandchildren, Sophia and Nathan Greco; sister, Helen (Vernon) Brook of Burlington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, John (Dorothy) Zwiebel, Betty Zwiebel, Catherine Zwiebel, and Charles (Jean) Zwiebel.