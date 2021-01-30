Ruth M. Lilla

RACINE – Ruth Marie (nee: Davis) Lilla, age 84; beloved wife of the late Nello Lilla and dear mother of Michael (Randi) Lilla, Gary (Sara) Lilla and Therese (Kevin Arent) Anchondo; passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her three children and brother, on Monday, January 25, 2021.

All are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (TODAY), January 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be Saturday (TODAY) at the church from 10 am -12 noon. You may witness the service livestream on Saturday at 12 noon by following directions on Ruth’s obituary located on funeral home website. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Ruth, memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Church or to the Racine County Sheriff’s “Deputy Friendly Program” have been suggested.