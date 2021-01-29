Ruth M. Lilla

Ruth was born in Racine on July 20, 1936 to the late Edward J. and Ruth G. (nee: McMahon) Davis. She proudly graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1954. On July 19, 1958 in St. Edward Catholic Church, Ruth was united in marriage with the love of her life, Nello Salvatore Lilla, who always called her his “Special Angel”. They were married 53 years, continuously celebrating “Tuesday Date Day”, before Nello passed away on November 8, 2011.

Ruth was a dedicated stay at home mom until her children were all in junior high. She then began working part-time for Zirbel’s Florist, where they taught her the art of floral design. She retired after 12 years to spend more time with Nello and her adored grandsons. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time decorating the altar with her personally created floral arrangements & also decorated All Saints Hospital Chapel for many years. She was also a member of the Catholic Woman’s Club of Racine, Twin Mother’s Club, and the St. Cat’s Class of ‘54 Club. Ruth was always thinking of others…and without fail was always sending out birthday, anniversary & get well cards to everyone she knew. She enjoyed her social visits with friends, playing cards, shopping trips, antiquing, cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and baking. When you stopped by for a visit, you never left hungry. Mostly, Ruth’s life revolved around her family, especially “her boys” (six grandsons).