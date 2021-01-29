Ruth M. Lilla

RACINE – Ruth Marie (nee: Davis) Lilla, age 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her three children and brother, on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Ruth was born in Racine on July 20, 1936 to the late Edward J. and Ruth G. (nee: McMahon) Davis. She proudly graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1954. On July 19, 1958 in St. Edward Catholic Church, Ruth was united in marriage with the love of her life, Nello Salvatore Lilla, who always called her his “Special Angel”. They were married 53 years, continuously celebrating “Tuesday Date Day”, before Nello passed away on November 8, 2011.
Ruth was a dedicated stay at home mom until her children were all in junior high. She then began working part-time for Zirbel’s Florist, where they taught her the art of floral design. She retired after 12 years to spend more time with Nello and her adored grandsons. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time decorating the altar with her personally created floral arrangements & also decorated All Saints Hospital Chapel for many years. She was also a member of the Catholic Woman’s Club of Racine, Twin Mother’s Club, and the St. Cat’s Class of ‘54 Club. Ruth was always thinking of others…and without fail was always sending out birthday, anniversary & get well cards to everyone she knew. She enjoyed her social visits with friends, playing cards, shopping trips, antiquing, cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and baking. When you stopped by for a visit, you never left hungry. Mostly, Ruth’s life revolved around her family, especially “her boys” (six grandsons).
Surviving are her children, Michael (Randi) Lilla, Gary (Sara) Lilla and Therese (Kevin Arent) Anchondo; six grandsons “her boys”, Michael (Stephanie) Anchondo, Mario Anchondo, Nicholas Lilla, Nathan Lilla, Matthew Lilla and Jacob Lilla; treasured great-grandchildren, Hailey, Bradley, Kyla and Jayla Anchondo; brothers, Warren (Joyce) Davis and Robert (Suzie) Davis; sisters-in-law, Mardell Davis and Genevieve Lilla; nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Ruth was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Edward J. and Ruth G. Davis; husband, Nello; sister, Arlene Gray; brother, Richard Davis; Nello’s parents, Ottavio and Dolcissima (nee: Vignoli) Lilla; and brothers-in-law, Americo (Marisa) Lilla and Mario Lilla.
All are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10 am -12 noon. You may witness the service livestream on Saturday at 12 noon by following directions on Ruth’s obituary located on funeral home website. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Ruth, memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Church or to the Racine County Sheriff’s “Deputy Friendly Program” have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Aurora’s doctors, staff, and Hospice, and to caregiver Evelyn Darko for their compassionate care. Additional thanks to all our family & friends who continued to reach out with cards, calls, thoughts & prayers when Mom needed them most. May God bless all of you!
