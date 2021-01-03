Ruth M. Greco Nee: Zwiebel

1931—2020

Ruth Mary Greco, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, her residence at Primrose Senior Living.

Surviving are her three children, Wade (Holly) Greco of Austin, TX, Terry (Diane) Greco of Hatboro, PA, Gina Greco (Chuck Beth) of Racine; two grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Greco, Ashley Greco; great grandchildren, Sophia and Nathan Greco; sister, Helen (Vernon) Brook of Burlington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, John (Dorothy) Zwiebel, Betty Zwiebel, Catherine Zwiebel, and Charles (Jean) Zwiebel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to