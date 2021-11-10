Ruth Louise Hart

BURLINGTON—Hart, Ruth Louise, age 92, of Burlington, formerly Waterford and Florida, passed away peacefully at her residence with her loving family by her side on October 31, 2021. Ruth was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 23, 1929, to Christ and Louise (nee Goeckermann) Kamholz. Ruth grew up and was educated in the West Allis area and after graduating High School, met the love of her life while out with friends, in Mr. Clifford Hart. They were married in Waterford at St. Thomas Catholic Church, January 31, 1948. Ruth and Cliff eventually settled down in Waterford and raised their two boys. Ruth was very involved with her children and their school. She was a long time employee of the First Wisconsin Bank in Milwaukee. In her spare time Ruth liked working and volunteering at her church in Wisconsin and later in Florida. Ruth enjoyed camping for many years at the Bark River Campground in Jefferson, where they kept a permanent campsite near relatives and friends. After they retired, they would use it as their summer “snowbird” residence and they would enjoy winters in Florida. She enjoyed bowling, sheepshead, pinochle and bingo, Ruth had a deep love for her family, she will be dearly missed.