Ruth Lee Nesby

September 8, 1948 – November 28, 2018

RACINE—Ruth Lee Nesby, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memories, eight children, Eddie Dean Nesby, Anthony (Cynthia) Shells, Christopher (Delorse) Nesby, Semekequice (Syid) Abdullah, Tanisha Nesby, Nelvis (Juanita) Shells, Emma Nesby and Michael Nesby, and two extended children Charmeka Flowers and Bennie Pegues; and many other dear relatives and friends.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 11:00 am in Greater St. Luke’s Baptist Church, 1326 State Street, with Rev. Joseph A. Pipes officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10-11 am.

