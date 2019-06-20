{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth J. Hafeman

September 20, 1932—May 28, 2019

Racine – Ruth J. Hafeman, 86, passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wayside, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

