 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth G. Harris
0 comments

Ruth G. Harris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth G. Harris

RACINE – Ruth G. Harris, 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Friends and caregivers are invited to meet for a visitation on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. A private service will follow at 4:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to COVID19 only 25 people will be allowed for the service and masks are mandatory. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News